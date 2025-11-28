Look out circular issued against suspended Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 In a major development, Kerala Police on Friday issued a look-out circular against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to prevent him from leaving the country, after grave allegations of rape, criminal intimidation, digital blackmail and forced abortion surfaced in the FIR.

The case, registered at Valiyamala Police Station and transferred to Nemom Police Station, has now taken a politically sensitive turn ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the FIR, Mamkootathil allegedly raped the survivor twice at a flat, recording the acts on his phone and threatening to kill her if she spoke out.

The complaint further states that he later took her to another flat in Palakkad, showed her the videos as a form of intimidation, and sexually assaulted her again.

The survivor's detailed 20-page statement, recorded over five-and-a-half hours, alleged that Mamkootathil lured her with a promise of marriage, exploited his political influence and later insisted that pregnancy would destroy his political career.

The FIR notes that on May 30, 2025, Mamkootathil's associate reportedly picked up the survivor from Kaithamukku in Thiruvananthapuram and gave her abortion pills allegedly sourced from Bengaluru.

The medication was administered to her in a car.

Mamkootathil then made a video call to confirm consumption of the pills. Investigators say medical records and digital evidence support charges of forced abortion, which carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment under Section 89 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two accused have been named - Mamkootathil and his associate, Joby Joseph of Adoor, whose phone has remained switched off and who is suspected to be absconding.

Mamkootathil faces charges under multiple BNS sections, including rape, repeated sexual assault, harassment, abuse of power, forced abortion and betrayal of trust, along with IT Act provisions related to electronic intimidation.

Reacting to the developments, Congress MP and UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash said, "Every time an election is around the corner, the CPI(M) comes up with a 'victim' and tries to make use of the situation. People in Kerala are now well aware of how such cases unfolded during past elections. This is nothing new. We have already taken action against Mamkootathil, and now let the rule of law prevail.”

The investigation, led by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, is now focused on tracing the accused, verifying digital evidence and tracking the source of the abortion medication, as political tremors intensify.

