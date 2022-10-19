Look out circular, reward of Rs 5000 announced against accused in Vaishali Thakkar' suicide case: Home minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that there were two accused in Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case and a reward of Rs 5000 each was announced on them.

"A lookout circular has been issued against both the accused. All the airports of the country are being informed so that the accused could not escape," Mishra told reporters here.

Besides, efforts were on to contact Vaishali Thakkar's fiance who lives in America, Mishra added.

Vaishali Thakkar was found hanging at her residence in the Sai Bagh colony, under the limits of Tejaji police station in Indore, an official informed on Sunday adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.

The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

Seeking justice Vaishali Thakkar had asked for punishment to them for harassing her.

Vaishali was quite an active social media user and had worked in multiple serials, including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor