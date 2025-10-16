Looking at Rs 3 lakh crore annual target for India-made military hardware by 2029: Rajnath Singh

Pune, Oct 16 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the government expects to achieve an annual target of manufacturing military hardware worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029 as part of the big push to self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Operation Sindoor is a glowing testimony to India’s growing indigenous prowess, which is a result of the government’s relentless efforts to create a self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem within the country,” the minister said in his address to the students of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University here.

When the government commenced work to make India self-reliant in defence, it seemed difficult in the beginning; however, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, no stone was left unturned to expand the domestic defence manufacturing, and the efforts began to yield positive results due to this resolve, he said.

"We pledged to move towards transforming the defence sector because, since independence, we had been heavily dependent on other countries for weapons. We had become accustomed to purchasing weapons as we lacked the political will to manufacture in India, nor did we have the laws that promoted defence manufacturing. This required a change. It is our resolve that India manufactures indigenous weapons for its soldiers. The entire world witnessed the bravery of our soldiers during Operation Sindoor. They achieved the set objectives, using a large amount of Made-in-India equipment," Rajnath Singh pointed out.

Acknowledging the contribution of youth in defence manufacturing, he stated that, in the last 10 years, annual defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore to a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore, of which approximately Rs 33,000 crore has been contributed by the private sector. He exuded confidence in achieving the Rs 3 lakh crore defence manufacturing target and the Rs 50,000 crore exports target by 2029.

Rajnath Singh urged the students to move beyond academic achievement and strive to become creators, innovators and contributors to national development, emphasising that true success lies not merely in acquiring degrees but in applying knowledge meaningfully for the benefit of society.

Highlighting the importance of skill development in shaping India’s future, the minister said: “We are no longer in the era of ‘What do you know?’. The world now asks, ‘What can you do?’ Knowledge that cannot be applied is incomplete. Skill is the bridge between learning and doing.”

About the impact of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), Rajnath Singh dispelled fears about job loss and human redundancy, stating that AI will not replace humans, but those who use AI will replace those who don’t.

"Technology must remain a tool, not a substitute for human sensitivity, values, and ethics," he said.

