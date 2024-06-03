Looking forward to celebrate INDIA bloc’s triumph: M K Stalin

Chennai, June 3 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday said that he is looking forward to celebrate the INDIA bloc’s triumph ahead of the June 4 Lok Sabha election results.

He also thanked the INDIA bloc leaders for paying tributes to the late DMK patriarch and his father M. Karunanidhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

“As leaders of the INDIA bloc including Madam Sonia Gandhi, my dear brother Rahul Gandhi, respected Farooq Abdullah, esteemed comrades Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja gathered in New Delhi to pay heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary and centenary completion of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar, we honour his legacy as not just a regional leader, but a national statesman,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He also recalled how Karunanidhi’s staunch advocacy for federalism and democracy had played a pivotal role in nation-building.

“With renewed vigour, we look forward to celebrating the triumph of our alliance on June 4th, a victory for the people of INDIA,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that during times of turbulence, it was Karunanidhi who had provided stability at the Union level and ensured that the government remained steady.

He also said that Karunanidhi had played a stellar role in selecting many Prime ministers and Presidents of India and that had significantly shaped the country’s political landscape.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor