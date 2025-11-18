Looking forward to take part in Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations: PM Modi

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to participate in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on Wednesday.

"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"His life and efforts towards community service and the spiritual awakening of society remain a guiding light for generations. I have had various opportunities to interact with him and learn from him over the years. Here are some glimpses from our interactions...," the PM added, who posted his photographs taken with the godman Sai Baba on different occasions in the past.

Accompanied by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba here around 10 a.m. to offer his obeisance and pay respects.

Prime Minister Modi will also release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sathya Sai Baba.

He will also address a public gathering during the programme.

The Prime Minister will later travel to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 at around 1:30 p.m.

He will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crores to support nine crore farmers across the country.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is reaching Puttaparthi on Tuesday night, will welcome Prime Minister Modi at Puttparthi airport at 9.25 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the schedule announced by the state government, both the leaders visit Prasanti Nilayam and offer prayers at Sathya Sai Baba Mahasamadhi.

Later, both the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister will reach Hill View stadium and participate in Sathya Sai Baba birth centenary celebrations.

After bidding farewell to Prime Minister Modi at Puttaparthi airport, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will reach Pendlimarri of Kamalapuram constituency in Kadapa district to participate in Annadata Sukheebhava second phase funds distribution programme.

Under Annadata Sukheebhava and PM Kisan scheme, each farmer will get Rs 7,000.

A total of 46,85,838 farmers across the state will get benefit under the scheme with distribution of Rs 3,135 crore.

Under both first and second instalments, the farmers will get a total of Rs 6,309.44 crore.

Later, the Chief Minister will interact with the cadre of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and reach Amaravati by Wednesday night.

