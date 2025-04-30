Looking forward to tangible outcomes of our shared vision: Piyush Goyal in UK

New Delhi, April 30 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said there is bright future ahead for the India-UK partnership, and he looks forward to tangible outcomes of their shared vision.

The Commerce Minister is on a five-day visit to London, Oslo and Brussels this week, for strengthening India’s trade and investment relations with the UK, Norway and the European Union.

“Wonderful to be joined by @DavidLammy, Secretary of State for @FCDOGovUK at the joint India-UK business reception held at Lancaster House,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

“Addressed the gathering along with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade @JReynoldsMP and spoke about the bright future ahead for the India-UK partnership,” he further stated.

Goyal said he is immensely grateful for the warm and gracious hospitality extended by our UK partners.

“Looking forward to tangible outcomes of our shared vision,” said the Union Minister.

Earlier, the minister highlighted opportunities for further investments to strengthen India-UK bilateral economic ties at a roundtable of businessmen and CEOs of the two countries.

"Addressed the India-UK Business Roundtable, bringing together prominent business leaders and CEOs from both countries. Highlighted opportunities to strengthen economic ties, drive innovation-led growth, and expand investment avenues between India and the UK," the minister said in a post on X.

Goyal also held a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, J. Reynolds, to advance Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK. The Indian minister termed the meeting with his British counterpart "as productive" and part of the commitment to deepen the India-UK economic ties.

India and the UK are looking to conclude talks for the proposed FTA sooner, as international trade is expected to face challenges due to steeper tariffs from the US. There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments, and intellectual property rights.

