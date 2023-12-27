Lookout notice issued for ex-MLA’s son in car accident case

Hyderabad, Dec 27 Hyderabad Police have issued a lookout notice for a former Telangana MLA's son in a car accident case after he allegedly fled to Dubai.

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Raheel, son of former Bodhan MLA, Mohammed Shakil Aamir of BRS.

He was allegedly driving the BMW which rammed into the barricade outside Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, in the wee hours on December 24.

Raheel, however, escaped from the accident site along with three others. Later, a person came to the spot to take the car and claimed that he was driving it at the time of the accident. He was identified as Abdul Asif, said to be a driver of the former MLA.

The police investigations, however, later revealed Raheel was behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S.M. Vijay Kumar said Raheel falsely presented an unrelated individual as the person driving the car at the time of the accident.

Police also found that a few hours after the accident, Raheel left for Mumbai and from there he took a flight to Dubai.

Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy late on Tuesday suspended Station House Officer of Panjagutta Police Station for allegedly shielding Raheel.

SHO B. Durga Rao was suspended for falsely implicating another person instead of former MLA Shakill Aamir’s son for his involvement in a road accident in Panjagutta, said a statement from the Police Commissioner’s office.

Previously, Raheel was allegedly present in a SUV which hit street vendors crossing the road, resulting in the death of a two-month-old child and injuries to four others. The incident had occurred in posh Jubilee Hills in March last year.

Shakil Aamir, a two-time MLA from Bodhan constituency in Nizamabad district, suffered defeat in the recent Assembly elections.

