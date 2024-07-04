LoP Danve's suspension reduced paving way for his participation in House proceedings

Mumbai, July 4 The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday reduced Leader of Opposition (LoP), Ambadas Danve's suspension period to three days from five days.

This will help LoP Danve to participate in the House proceedings from Friday.

Danve, who is the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was suspended on Tuesday for five days (up to July 8) for using abusive and derogatory language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during discussions on Monday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday said the decision to suspend Danve was one-sided and a pre-planned conspiracy.

However, he had apologised for the remarks made by Danve if they hurt women, but asked what action was taken against BJP and Shiv Sena leaders for making such comments outside the House.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators on Wednesday had urged Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, to revoke Danve's suspension as he was ready to apologise for his words.

Thereafter, Danve gave a written apology to Gorhe on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Legislative Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday proposed reduction in Danve's suspension to three days, citing his apology.

The state council passed a resolution unanimously to reduce his suspension period.

