LoP Gandhi begins his day by abusing PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Sep 2 Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condemned the derogatory words used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress workers during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, begins his day by insulting the PM, and his supporters are likely to follow this example.

In an interview with IANS, Union Minister Rijiju slammed the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and accused the LoP of being "incapable" of holding productive discussions in the House.

He also talked about LoP Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's just-concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor leading the Indian delegation for the Operation Sindoor Outreach initiative and the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the Bihar voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), etc.

IANS: Congress and RJD workers were hurling abuses at PM Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Even though LoP Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were not present at that time, do you think this happened at their behest?

Kiren Rijiju: Abusing PM Modi repeatedly and even targeting his late mother is extremely deplorable and against our culture. India's culture does not allow for abusing anyone's mother. I do not even have words to condemn it.

LoP Rahul Gandhi begins his day by abusing PM Modi. Just look at the language he uses. If he does this, then it is obvious that his workers will also follow in his footsteps.

PM Modi is the longest-serving head of government (taking the tenure as Prime Minister and Chief Minister). On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi does not have any experience, and he is using derogatory language against the Prime Minister. How can someone stoop so low? I don't know where he learned this. This is not right for the country, and the people will not accept it.

IANS: The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill was tabled, but the Opposition created a ruckus in Parliament and even tore the Bill when Home Minister Amit Shah was presenting it. What do you have to say about this?

Kiren Rijiju: We want every MP to hold constructive discussions and raise issues about their constituencies. However, the Opposition does not allow it. I blame the leadership of the Opposition parties for it because their MPs do want to raise the issues of their constituencies. Raising questions on the Chair, using derogatory remarks and raising slogans, etc, have become a habit of the Opposition.

Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Shushma Swaraj, etc, many leaders have been the LoP, who have performed their responsibilities well; however, the current LoP is not capable of doing this. If he wants to guide his MPs to raise slogans, they can raise them anywhere. Parliament is for discussions.

The Bill is very good for the nation. If someone is corrupt, be it the PM, CM or any ministers, and they go to jail for 30 days without bail, then s/he will have to give up the post. Additionally, a Bill for online gaming has also been passed to prevent the youth from falling into the traps of these betting games.

These reforms are beneficial for the public of our country. After Independence, significant reforms for the Income Tax Bill were introduced. However, productive discussions could not take place due to the chaos created by the Opposition. Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition does not seem to understand this.

IANS: The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' took place in Bihar recently. The Mahagathbandhan has not yet announced its chief ministerial candidate. Do you think LoP Gandhi is still uncertain about choosing Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate?

Kiren Rijiju: Rahul Gandhi was born into privilege, and Tejashwi Yadav is also relying on his father's name to secure votes. Together, I don't think they can bring about any real transformation in Bihar. Both are concentrating on appealing to a specific community, which will not help them win the elections.

I am also the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, so I want to appeal to the Muslim voters of the country to understand that Rahul Gandhi and his people have kept Muslims as a vote bank. During this yatra in Bihar, the entire Muslim community had joined, while people from other communities did not.

I want to urge the Muslim community not to become the vote bank of the Congress and its allies. They are using the community, and this is not right for them or the country.

IANS: If the Congress calls itself a well-wisher of Muslims, should it declare a Muslim as its CM candidate in Bihar?

Kiren Rijiju: It is wrong to say that Muslims have the first right over the country's resources. The first right should belong to the poor, those who need it the most. Saying Muslims have the first right is not correct. Moreover, the poverty among Muslims has been created by the Congress itself. They just influence people to garner votes.

IANS: Following 'Operation Sindoor', Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was selected to lead the Indian delegation for the outreach programme. Since then, the Congress has repeatedly made statements against Tharoor. What do you have to say about this?

Kiren Rijiju: There are many good leaders in the Congress, like Shashi Tharoor and others, who think for the country. From my experience, there are many MPs in the Congress and other parties who have good ideas for the nation but are afraid to speak in front of their leaders. Shashi Tharoor speaks out sometimes, but then he faces abuse from within the Congress, which is not right.

IANS: Why do you think that the Opposition is opposing SIR and creates ruckus every single day to disrupt the Parliamentary proceedings?

Kiren Rijiju: Do not think that LoP Rahul Gandhi is foolish. He is not doing foolish things; these are part of a calculated conspiracy. People call him 'Pappu'; we did not. It was the senior secretaries of the AICC, Congress members themselves, who gave him that name. I do not think Rahul Gandhi is foolish.

I think that anti-national forces have influenced LoP Rahul Gandhi to attack the judiciary and the EC and accuse the Centre of theft. Rahul Gandhi knows this; he is not a child. He knows he is a part of a well-thought-out conspiracy.

However, under the leadership of PM Modi, no one can disrupt the country's growth. The countrymen are standing strong behind the Prime Minister as under his leadership the nation is progressing... The public knows that those who use derogatory language cannot lead the nation.

IANS: US President Donald Trump has called the Indian economy "dead". After him, LoP Gandhi also slammed the government over it. What is your take on this?

Kiren Rijiju: Donald Trump and Rahul Gandhi have called the Indian economy 'dead,' but they are not the only ones. Some people create YouTube channels and keep saying that India is finished, that democracy is over. These people form a group. I do not watch much YouTube, but sometimes clips come my way.

However, PM Modi has shown the entire world that the Indian economy is safe and growing... India is securing 7.8 per cent GDP growth during this global slowdown, which shows how effectively the Government of India, under PM Modi's leadership, is managing the economy and leading the country forward.

IANS: Since you are also a Minority Affairs Minister, do you think that madrasas are relevant in modern times?

Kiren Rijiju: If madrasas offer modern education, that is a positive development. While religious education is important, it should be complemented with modern education. In today's world, students need to acquire jobs and gain scientific knowledge and information, which can only be achieved through a modern curriculum. If students are solely taught about religion, it may lead to the development of hard-core fundamentalist views from an early age.

IANS: The BJP is accusing Congress of settling Bangladeshis and infiltrators in the North East. What is your take on this?

Kiren Rijiju: The Congress has indeed, directly or indirectly, allowed Bangladeshis to illegally settle down in the North East. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, we will never let Bangladeshis infiltrate our nation; they will not get a place in our voter lists or national citizens' registration.

IANS: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the CISF was called into the House to prevent the Opposition MPs from protesting.

Kiren Rijiju: It cannot be true. CISF cannot enter the Parliament; it runs on rules. Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior member, and he knows that only Marshals can enter. No one can benefit from these baseless allegations.

IANS: During the discussion on 'Operation Mahadev', the Opposition raised questions on it. What do you have to say about this?

Kiren Rijiju: When there was a discussion about 'Operation Mahadev', the entire country was happy; however, the Congress leaders were silent. Our forces killed those terrorists, and the entire Parliament should have thanked the forces for it and motivated them further. Unfortunately, the Congress did not do so and remained silently seated.

When Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India, a Congress leader remarked that Shukla did nothing remarkable, as anyone could go to space by paying for it. This reflects the mentality of the Congress party.

IANS: PM Modi participated in the SCO Summit and also held discussions with China and Russia. Do you think this has helped India's standing on the international stage?

Kiren Rijiju: PM Modi is recognised by leaders worldwide. In today's era, he stands out among the most senior statesmen globally. While many can win elections and become leaders or even Prime Ministers, PM Modi is acknowledged as a global visionary statesman.

IANS: LoP Gandhi is repeatedly talking about arresting Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. What do you have to say?

Kiren Rijiju: Himanta Biswa Sarma spent many years in the Congress and worked closely with Rahul Gandhi. After Sarma left Congress, he revealed Gandhi's incompetence and political unfitness. This is why he is irritated with the Chief Minister of Assam.

