LoP Gandhi neither has majority today nor will he in future: Shiv Sena after CM Revanth Reddy's PM pitch

Mumbai, Aug 21 As Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy backed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for the post of Prime Minister, Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde on Thursday dismissed the suggestion as “far from reality,” saying that the Congress MP neither has the majority today nor will he have it in the future.

The comment comes after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also pitched LoP Rahul Gandhi as a possible future Prime Minister candidate, creating fresh political ripples.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna Hegde said, “Revanth Reddy is supporting Rahul Gandhi because he is his leader, but such claims are very far from reality. Rahul Gandhi neither has the majority today nor will he have it in the future. This is only Reddy’s personal opinion, but the opinion of the nation is very different.

"The people of India want a capable, strong, and development-oriented leader — and that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The public has already created history by electing him for a third term, and they will make him win for the fourth time as well.”

Hegde further reacted on senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has often spoken against his own party line on several issues.

Tharoor recently drew attention for backing the PM Modi government’s new Bills, which propose to remove ministers from office if they are jailed or detained for 30 consecutive days on charges carrying a potential sentence of five years or more.

“Shashi Tharoor is a senior leader and a former United Nations Under-Secretary General. He is an excellent orator with a respectable stature both in India and abroad, which also helped him win three terms as an MP. Despite this, the Congress party has consistently sidelined him," Hegde told IANS.

"When Prime Minister Modi appointed him to head the delegation representing India internationally, the Congress did not like it. Now, its the same when Tharoor supported the Bill on corrupt leaders. The truth is, the public is with Tharoor,” Hegde said.

Hegde also reacted on the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the accused, Rajesh Sakariya, who has been remanded to five-days' police custody.

“I strongly condemn the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This is not just a shameful act against a woman, but also an attack on the dignity of a Chief Minister. It raises serious questions — where was the Chief Minister’s security at the time of the incident, and why did her security personnel fail to prevent it? Rajesh Sakariya has taken the law into his own hands and must face the harshest punishment. I demand a thorough investigation into this security lapse,” he said.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson also reacted on the three key Bills introduced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The three key Bills are — the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. However, the Opposition parties are opposing it as "unconstitutional" with a "massive potential for misuse against political opponents."

“The Opposition has lost its balance because of its deep involvement in corruption. Corruption is rampant in every state they govern. Half the Opposition will be wiped out once this Bill is enforced, which is why they are protesting so desperately," Hegde alleged.

"I am confident the government has the numbers, and this Bill will pass — ultimately strengthening democracy,” Hegde said.

