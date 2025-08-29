LoP Gandhi spreading anarchy in name of voter rights: BJP leaders lash out after abuses hurled during rally

New Delhi, Aug 29 Top BJP leaders have come down heavily on the Congress and RJD after a video, allegedly showing abusive language by party supporters and workers directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, surfaced online.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai condemned the language used and said, “The mother who gave this country a guardian, who eliminated corruption from politics and governance, is being insulted. In Indian culture, a mother holds the place of a goddess. Even when invoking God, we first remember the mother.”

Senior BJP leader and MP Radha Mohan Singh said, “The fact that the son of a poor mother has become the Prime Minister is something these princes cannot digest. In the name of ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra,’ Rahul Gandhi is only spreading anarchy, creating division in society. They are not concerned about the real issues.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva directly targeted the Congress leadership, saying, “Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed that such comments were made from his stage. Later, their spokespersons make excuses and speak nonsense. One must seriously question whether such people deserve to remain in society.”

BJP minister Nitin Nabin added, “Congress has repeatedly been identified with insulting mothers. Whenever Narendra Modi has been abused, the public has responded with stronger support. This time too, the people of Bihar will punish the Congress and RJD.”

The controversy erupted after a purported video from Darbhanga went viral, showing an unidentified individual using a Hindi expletive against PM Modi on the stage during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' after snatching the microphone.

The offensive incident took place as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were about to arrive in the area and people waiting for them climbed the dais.

The man who hurled the abuses has been arrested and the police are on the lookout for others.

According to police, the man identified as Rafiq allegedly snatched the microphone from the stage at a rally in Bithauli, shouted abusive words targeting the Prime Minister and his late mother.

The rally was organised by local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, as part of the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The controversy flared after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing several workers raising slogans and hurling abuses despite attempts by others to stop them. The video also captured children and locals climbing onto the stage amid the commotion.

The BJP has demanded an apology and accountability from the INDIA Bloc leadership, calling the incident not just an insult to the Prime Minister, but to Indian democratic values.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor