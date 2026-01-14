LoP Gandhi taking daily updates on water contamination tragedy in Indore, will visit Bhagirathpura soon: Jitu Patwari

Indore, Jan 14 Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Wednesday said the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is taking daily updates on the water contamination tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area and he will soon be visiting the affected families.

“Rahul Gandhi is monitoring Bhagirathpura’s situation every day and he will be visiting here to meet the affected families soon. The Congress will keep fighting for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"I would request the people of Indore to keep raising their voice until the government takes punitive action against the people responsible,” Patwari said while talking to mediapersons.

During a visit to Bhagirathpura area, where contaminated water supplied by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) caused the death of over a dozen people with several others still admitted in hospitals, Patwari said he would be expecting some concrete step from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Indore on Wednesday.

LoP Gandhi had earlier expressed his grief on Bhagirathpura’s tragedy and blamed the ruling BJP government for the deaths.

The state unit of the Congress, led by Jitu Patwari, has launched a scathing attack on the Madhya Pradesh government, demanding action against the responsible officials and local public representatives.

Notably, a panel of medical experts that was tasked to prepare an audit report on the deaths in Bhagirathpura, submitted its report to the Indore district administration on Tuesday.

The audit report has linked at least 15 deaths in Bhagirathpura to a recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea, a senior official told IANS on Wednesday.

The death analysis report of the medical experts' panel is likely to be submitted in the High Court on Thursday. Notably, during the last hearing in the matter on January 7, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to submit a fresh status report on January 15.

Meanwhile, the state administration along with the IMC is conducting regular health checkups of residents in Bhagirathpura area. In the past three days, multiple teams of medical staff carried out screening of more than 16,000 people, according to the district administration's report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor