LoP in LS tool of foreign powers; contributes to bring instability in nation: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 10 Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday accused Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of acting as a "tool" for foreign forces and contributing to bring instability in the nation.

The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress, particularly targeting the Gandhis, over alleged ties with an organisation reportedly funded by the George Soros Foundation. The foundation has been accused of backing narratives challenging India's sovereignty, including advocating for Kashmir's independence.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Nadda stated that an organisation called the "Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) works to destabilise and harm the sovereignty of various countries," including India.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he said, "It is concerning that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has raised issues reported by this organisation. This proves that by acting as a tool of foreign powers, they are contributing to bring instability in the country."

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also referred to the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), alleging that it questions India's sovereignty and identifies Jammu and Kashmir as a separate state.

"A senior-most Congress leader co-chairing such an organisation is a big threat to the internal and external security of the nation," he said.

Highlighting its funding sources, Nadda added, "This organisation is funded by George Soros. I want to understand the connection between Soros and the Congress party."

He warned against tolerating external interference, saying, "History shows that nations which allowed attacks on their sovereignty have suffered. We are answerable to the common man, the poor villager, who is asking us whether we stand for the security of our country. I want to assure them that the BJP stands firm in its commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty."

Amid the chaos in the House, Nadda also lauded India's economic progress, stating, "Today, we have risen from the eleventh to the fifth position in the global economic rankings. Despite all these conspiracies, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are on track to become the third-largest economic power."

He assured the public that India would move forward securely under PM Modi's leadership, dismissing attempts to undermine the country's growth and stability.

The discussion led to significant chaos in the Rajya Sabha, due to which the House proceedings were adjourned until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The BJP's allegations come amid heightened political tensions in the Winter Session of Parliament, with national security and concerns over alleged foreign influence dominating the debates.

