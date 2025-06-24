LoP Rahul Gandhi, CM Fadnavis cross swords over Maha electoral rolls

New Delhi, June 24 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday exchanged verbal blows on social media over alleged voter list manipulation ahead of last year’s Assembly elections.

While LoP Gandhi alleged illegal additions to the voter list in CM Fadnavis’ constituency and doubted the Election Commission of India's (ECI) impartiality, the BJP leader mocked the Congress MP and accused him of "shooting in the dark" to cast doubt on the election which his party lost in a "humiliating manner".

In his latest message on X, LoP Gandhi said, “In Maharashtra CM’s own constituency, the voter list grew by 8 per cent in just five months. Some booths saw a 20-50 per cent surge. Booth Level Officers reported unknown individuals casting votes. Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address. And the EC? Silent - or complicit. These aren’t isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession.”

Reiterating his demand for a relook at the voting footage, the Congress leader said, “That’s why we demand the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage.”

CM Fadnavis responded by posting on X, “I agree that your pain of the humiliating defeat in Maharashtra is increasing day by day. But when will you stop shooting in the dark?”

In a powerful rebuttal to LoP Gandhi’s allegations on a sudden surge in the number of voters in his Nagpur South-West constituency, CM Fadnavis said, “For your information, there are more than 25 constituencies in Maharashtra where more than 8 per cent voters have increased between Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and Congress has won in many places.”

Fadnavis said in his message on X, “In West Nagpur constituency which is adjacent to my South-West constituency, 7 per cent voters (27,065) increased and Congress candidate Vikas Thackeray won the election there.”

In North Nagpur, 7 per cent (29,348) voters increased and Congress candidate Nitin Raut won. In Pune district, in Vadgaon Sheri, 10 per cent (50,911) voters increased and Bapusaheb Pathare of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction won, said the CM.

Giving examples of an unprecedented surge in voter registration in other Assembly segments, CM Fadnavis said, “In Mumbra, 9 per cent (46,041) voters increased and Jitendra Awhad of the Sharad Pawar faction won. In Malad West, 11 per cent (38,625) voters increased and your Congress party's Aslam Sheikh won.”

The Maharashtra CM also slammed LoP Gandhi for his unverified claims and advised him to maintain proper communication with, at least, his own party workers, if not Congress allies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor