LoP Rahul Gandhi discusses projects in Raebareli; to visit Amethi tomorrow

Raebareli, April 29 Raebareli MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday visited his parliamentary constituency for the first time after General Elections and took stock of development projects and interacted with residents and party workers.

While attending the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA), LoP Gandhi discussed future plans with 78 departments’ officials, who had assembled at the collectorate’s Bachat Bhawan with updates on the agenda discussed earlier.

A party worker said Tuesday’s meeting focussed on implementation of Centre-funded programmes.

LoP Gandhi also inaugurated a solar project and EV charging facility, unveiled a statue, interacted with local residents and energised party workers in his parliamentary constituency.

On his second visit to the constituency this year – the last one was in February – LoP Gandhi unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Civil Lines area in Bachhrawan, said a party leader.

LoP Gandhi also distributed 15 hand carts to needy residents of his constituency.

A visit to the rail coach factory in Lalganj and a meeting with party workers in Sareni Assembly segment were also part of his schedule, according to the Congress worker.

The LoP is likely to stay at Bhuemau Guest House on Tuesday night and head to Amethi on Wednesday for a visit to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital to launch a cardiology unit.

Rahul Gandhi is a trustee of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust that manages the affairs of the hospital. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, heads the trust.

The Raebareli MP is also scheduled to visit the Munshgang ordnance factory in Amethi, a seat represented by Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma.

Earlier, ahead of LoP Gandhi’s visit, a poster war broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli with a BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Harchandpur area training his guns on the Congress leader over his demand for a caste census.

The hoarding in Hindi carried a message addressed to LoP Gandhi, along with his picture.

It said, “You would divide using casteism, we will unite using nationalism. Please spare our Raebareli of caste-based politics”.

Rahul Gandhi won the Raebareli parliamentary election in 2024 by defeating Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP by 3.9 lakh votes, securing a 66.17 per cent vote share. Considered the Gandhi family’s pocket borough, the constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi between 2006 and 2019.

