LoP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes at martyrs’ memorial in Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), July 9 Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the martyred farmers at the martyrs’ memorial in Raebareli on Tuesday.

LoP Rahul Gandhi planted a tree at the martyrs’ memorial and also visited the AIIMS in Raebareli and enquired about the health of patients in OPD.

On reaching Raebareli, he also offered prayers at a temple in Bachhrawan.

Earlier, the LoP held a meeting with party leaders, met several delegations and then met the family of late Captain Anshuman Singh who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire, showing exceptional bravery by saving three lives.

He was given the Kirti Chakra posthumously by President Draupadi Murmu recently.

Talking to reporters after meeting LoP Rahul Gandhi, the mother of Captain Anshuman Singh said that she was very emotional while meeting the Gandhi.

She added that she had expressed a desire to meet the LoP and he called her.

She said that the army should ensure equal facilities for all, adding that she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and their response was very positive.

She said she had also discussed the Agniveer scheme with LoP Rahul Gandhi.

--IANS

