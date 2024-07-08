LoP Rahul Gandhi should be locked & slapped inside Parliament: K’taka BJP MLA

Bengaluru, July 8 Karnataka BJP MLA Bharat Shetty on Monday stirred a major controversy, saying the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi should be locked up and slapped inside the Parliament for his alleged anti-Hindu remarks.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi should be locked up and slapped inside Parliament. This act will lead to the filing of seven to eight FIRs. If LoP Rahul Gandhi comes to Mangaluru city, we will arrange the same for him,” MLA Shetty said.

He said that LoP Rahul Gandhi was holding a picture of the Hindu god Shiva. “That madman does not know that if Lord Shiva opened his third eye, he (LoP) would turn into ashes. They have adopted an anti-Hindu policy. It is evident that LoP Rahul Gandhi is a madman. He thinks that Hindus will quietly listen to whatever he says about them. If he ‘barks’ in Parliament, the local leaders will start wagging their tails here,” Shetty said.

He said it is BJP’s duty to protect Hindu religion and institutions. “The Congress has begun to convey that Hindus and Hindutva are different. Hindus will face danger in the future because of such leaders. They will create a situation where Hindus will not step out of their houses,” he said.

He alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi will turn into a secular person when he visits Kerala and he will become an atheist in Tamil Nadu.

“When he comes to Gujarat, LoP Rahul Gandhi becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva,” he alleged.

He said that after getting only 99 Lok Sabha seats in the general election, LoP Rahul Gandhi is claiming to have made a great achievement.

“Shivaji and Maharana Pratap were born in the Hindu community. We will take out weapons whenever there is a need. We know very well how to retaliate after worshipping the weapons. LoP Rahul Gandhi will be alright after a tight slap inside Parliament,” he said.

