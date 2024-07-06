LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on July 8

Imphal, July 6 Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8.

This would be LoP’s third visit to the northeastern state after the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May last year.

Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that LoP Rahul Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar (Assam) on a flight and from there he would visit the adjoining Manipur's Jiribam district, where fresh violence occurred after the killing of 59-year-old Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a farmer, on June 6.

Singh said that the LoP Rahul Gandhi would visit some relief camps in Jiribam district and then again go to Silchar airport and from there take a flight to Imphal.

From Imphal, LoP Rahul Gandhi would visit the tribal-dominated district of Churachandpur where he would interact with people living in relief camps.

Singh said that from Churachandpur, the LoP Rahul Gandhi would go to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road and visit some relief camps and then he would return to Imphal to hold a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey before leaving the state for Lucknow.

He would also hold a meeting with the Manipur Congress leaders in Imphal.

LoP Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur in June 2023 and also for the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14.

Initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on July 1, LoP Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government at the Center of pushing Manipur into a civil war due to its wrong policies and politics.

The Congress leader had also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state since ethnic violence broke out there over a year ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor