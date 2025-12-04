LoP Satheesan defends swift action against Mamkootathil, accuses CM Vijayan of politicising case

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 4 Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday strongly defended his Congress’s handling of the sexual-assault allegations against first-time MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, asserting that the party acted "faster and more decisively than any political organisation in the country".

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Satheesan said the Congress had decided unanimously to suspend Mamkootathil even before a formal complaint was received.

He said the leadership reached a consensus the moment the voice clip surfaced, and when a second complaint reached the state party chief, the party promptly decided to expel the MLA from its ranks.

"Today’s announcement is merely the formal declaration of a decision taken earlier. Whether it was announced yesterday or today is irrelevant," he said.

"I am proud of my party. When such a serious allegation came up, we did not shield the accused or try to protect him. We handed the complaint directly to the police."

Satheesan contrasted this with the Left government’s handling of complaints against its leaders.

He alleged that several petitions at the AKG Centre (CPI-M state headquarters) and the Chief Minister’s Office "are gathering dust".

The Congress’s example, he said, should prompt the CPI-M to hand over long-pending complaints to the police. Responding to criticism that the party expelled Mamkootathil before he resigned, Satheesan said resignation was the individual’s decision.

"No party in the country has taken such swift action in a similar case," he said.

He criticised sections of the media for "sidestepping the seriousness of the case by focusing on procedural questions".

He also launched a direct attack on the CPI-M, alleging double standards.

"In the CPI-M, an MLA facing a rape case continues to sit in the Assembly. Has anyone questioned the Chief Minister about that?" he asked.

Satheesan also pointed out instances where leaders accused by women in Alappuzha were removed from their posts only to be renominated as candidates in the current election.

The Leader of the Opposition claimed the ruling front sought to keep the Mamkootathil case "alive till the election" to distract from issues such as the Sabarimala gold-smuggling controversy and rising public anger against the government.

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office knew in advance that a complaint would be filed.

"If they wanted to arrest him, just one police officer could have done it. Their goal was not justice but political mileage," he said.

Calling the Congress’s action “a model for all political parties,” Satheesan challenged the CPI-M to "now hand over the complaints you have received to the police and allow action?"

