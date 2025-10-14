LoP Satheesan slams CM for emotional response, alleges ‘unholy nexus’ with BJP

Kasargod Oct 14 Kerala's Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of evading key questions over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued to his son.

The Congress leader said CM Vijayan on Monday had reacted "emotionally" instead of offering clarity on the issue.

“The Chief Minister got emotional, but he did not answer the real questions. Even (CPI-M General Secretary) M.A. Baby has responded to this controversy. Does the Chief Minister mean that the Opposition should remain silent when the ED sends a notice to his son at the Cliff House address?" Satheesan asked.

The ED has confirmed that the notice was indeed delivered at the Cliff House address, he added.

"The CM must explain whether the notice is related to the Life Mission case or the Lavalin case. Instead of giving a clear answer, he resorted to emotions, sarcasm, and veiled threats. That might work with M.A. Baby, not with the Leader of the Opposition," Satheesan said.

He alleged that the ED had kept the notice under wraps and halted proceedings under "mysterious circumstances".

"I have learnt informally that instructions to stop further action came from the top. Whether it was from officials or political leadership, the ED must clarify," he said, adding that the agency’s own website still displays the 2013 notice.

"Journalists merely reported what was already in the public domain. How can that be a conspiracy?"

Satheesan further accused the Chief Minister of maintaining an "unholy nexus" with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Whenever there’s trouble, he visits senior BJP leaders. This political understanding has existed for a long time, and every major development since then has only underlined it," he alleged.

While the ED pursues Opposition leaders aggressively in non-BJP states, Satheesan said, in Kerala, "cases are quietly buried".

He reiterated that the people of Kerala expect the CM to offer straightforward answers, not emotional outbursts.

"The ED must now explain why the notice was issued and why no action followed," he added.

