LoP Suvendu Adhikari claims more voters registered in Bengal than births in last 10 years

Kolkata, Aug 26 Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday once again spoke in favour of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's voter list, alleging that there has been registration of more voters than births in the last 10 years.

Addressing a news conference at a BJP party office in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, Adhikari alleged the high number of voter registration is due to double voters, duplicate voters and Bangladeshi voters.

"SIR should be conducted here. We have learned that the Election Commission has sent directions to the District Election Officers to find out if the number of voter registrations has increased compared to birth registrations, and this should be tallied. It has been found that registrations of around 2.5 per cent more voters have been noticed than birth registrations in the last 10 years, as per our knowledge," said Aadhikari.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly incorporating illegal citizens in the voter list, the LoP said, "If we compare the growth in the voter list and the birth list, who are these extra people? There are double, triple voters, duplicate voters, dead voters and even Bangladeshi voters who were born in Bangladesh and due to lack of fencing in the Indo-Bangladesh international border, entered Bengal and obtained EPIC and Aadhaar cards now."

Meanwhile, Adhikari once again alleged that proceeds from the SSC recruitment scam reached the top leadership of Trinamool Congress.

The allegation from the BJP leader came a day after the arrest of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha by Enforcement Directorate officers in the SSC recruitment case.

"The whole Trinamool is corrupt. Trinamool MLA Jiban Krishna is a collector of money. There are hundreds of such collectors. The Chief Minister is also part of the nexus. They have cheated the youth of Bengal. Bring the BJP to power, and we will send them to jail. The Bua-Bhatija (aunt-nephew) nexus will end. The money has reached Kolkata's Kalighat. The Chief Minister has created this ecosystem of thieves. This is just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Adhikari also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of neglecting the Adivasi community in the state. He alleged that Adivasis in the state were being deprived of their constitutionally mandated reservations in jobs and education. He claimed that the state government had eliminated permanent posts, preferring contractual employment, thus snatching their rights.

