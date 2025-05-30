'LoP’s idea of leadership during national security crisis', BJP shares Rahul’s Jiu-Jitsu session photos
By IANS | Updated: May 30, 2025 15:33 IST2025-05-30T15:27:58+5:302025-05-30T15:33:14+5:30
New Delhi, May 30 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expressed dismay and astonishment over Congress MP ...
New Delhi, May 30 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expressed dismay and astonishment over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘indulgence’ in Jiu-Jitsu training session with the martial arts enthusiasts and asked whether this was Opposition’s idea of leadership at a time when nation was battling a security crisis.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X on Friday and shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi from the recent Jiu-Jitsu training session, where he could be seen flanked by several women enthusiasts, some of whom are party workers and office-bearers.
Malviya claimed that the Jujitsu training session in Delhi last weekend, to "boost Rahul Gandhi’s ego".
Slamming the Leader of Opposition (LoP), he said, “At a time when Indian delegations are abroad showcasing the success of Operation Sindoor and Prime Minister is touring states, sending a clear message to Pakistan, what is Congress up to? Enough is enough.”
"This is the Leader of the Opposition’s idea of leadership during a national security crisis," wrote Malviya in his post.
The Congress party, however, did not post any photo or video of Rahul Gandhi’s Jiu-Jitsu session on its X handle, unlike other instances where his long video interactions with students, gig workers and others are widely shared.
However, a couple of Congress office-bearers shared a photo with the LoP and took a bow to follow the ‘Gentle Art’.
Manish Tiwari, National co-ordinator of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) shared his picture with Rahul and wrote on X, "Today I closely understood that 'Gentle Art' of life, where through Jiu-Jitsu not only the body but also the mind and soul become strong. Spent 4 hours 30 minutes with Rahul Gandhi ji – we talked about life, not politics.”
Dhivya Marunthiah, who calls herself a political activist, posted on X, "Still feeling surreal after an incredible 4-hour interactive session with Rahul Gandhi not just on Jiu-Jitsu, but on the art of turning conflict into compassion."
Jiu-Jitsu is a form of Japanese martial arts, which is a kind of self-defence training, discouraging violent aggression.
Taking a further swipe, Malviya claimed that women Congress workers were called to the national capital last week, where Rahul demonstrated his Jiu-Jitsu moves.
He asked, “What does such kind of messaging mean”, particularly at a time when there is an alarming situation in terms of national security.
Rahul Gandhi’s training session and photo-op is set to escalate into larger controversy, as the BJP is likely to mount an attack on the LoP for ‘neglect’ of national security and focus on personal issues, at a time when ruling as well as Opposition members are working in tandem to expose Pakistan.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app