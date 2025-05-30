'LoP’s idea of leadership during national security crisis', BJP shares Rahul’s Jiu-Jitsu session photos

New Delhi, May 30 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expressed dismay and astonishment over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘indulgence’ in Jiu-Jitsu training session with the martial arts enthusiasts and asked whether this was Opposition’s idea of leadership at a time when nation was battling a security crisis.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to X on Friday and shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi from the recent Jiu-Jitsu training session, where he could be seen flanked by several women enthusiasts, some of whom are party workers and office-bearers.

Malviya claimed that the Jujitsu training session in Delhi last weekend, to "boost Rahul Gandhi’s ego".

Slamming the Leader of Opposition (LoP), he said, “At a time when Indian delegations are abroad showcasing the success of Operation Sindoor and Prime Minister is touring states, sending a clear message to Pakistan, what is Congress up to? Enough is enough.”

"This is the Leader of the Opposition’s idea of leadership during a national security crisis," wrote Malviya in his post.

The Congress party, however, did not post any photo or video of Rahul Gandhi’s Jiu-Jitsu session on its X handle, unlike other instances where his long video interactions with students, gig workers and others are widely shared.

However, a couple of Congress office-bearers shared a photo with the LoP and took a bow to follow the ‘Gentle Art’.

Manish Tiwari, National co-ordinator of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) shared his picture with Rahul and wrote on X, "Today I closely understood that 'Gentle Art' of life, where through Jiu-Jitsu not only the body but also the mind and soul become strong. Spent 4 hours 30 minutes with Rahul Gandhi ji – we talked about life, not politics.”

Dhivya Marunthiah, who calls herself a political activist, posted on X, "Still feeling surreal after an incredible 4-hour interactive session with Rahul Gandhi not just on Jiu-Jitsu, but on the art of turning conflict into compassion."

Jiu-Jitsu is a form of Japanese martial arts, which is a kind of self-defence training, discouraging violent aggression.

Taking a further swipe, Malviya claimed that women Congress workers were called to the national capital last week, where Rahul demonstrated his Jiu-Jitsu moves.

He asked, “What does such kind of messaging mean”, particularly at a time when there is an alarming situation in terms of national security.

Rahul Gandhi’s training session and photo-op is set to escalate into larger controversy, as the BJP is likely to mount an attack on the LoP for ‘neglect’ of national security and focus on personal issues, at a time when ruling as well as Opposition members are working in tandem to expose Pakistan.

