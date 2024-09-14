Lord Ganpati being put behind bars: PM Modi castigates Congress for ‘insulting’ Hindu deity

New Delhi, Sep 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party over the ‘arrest’ of Lord Ganesh in Karnataka and accused it of pursuing only one agenda – Appeasement.

Prime Minister’s condemnation of the Congress-led Karnataka government came over an incident in Bengaluru, where the cops locked the Lord Ganesh idol in a police van. As the pictures of Lord Ganpati from inside the police van surfaced, it created a wide uproar and outrage among the Hindu devotees.

Taking strong objection to Lord Ganpati’s idol being insulted and undermined in the Congress-ruled state, PM Modi said that it has crossed all the limits by putting the Ganpati behind bars.

“Appeasement is the biggest objective of the Congress party. In Congress-ruled Karnataka, Lord Ganpati is being put behind bars. Lord Ganesh was packed inside a police van,” PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Saturday.

PM Modi also accused the Congress party of ‘spoiling’ the religious fervour of Ganesh Utsav with its ‘dirty deeds’.

“When the country is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi, Congress is trying to stall the celebrations,” PM Modi stated.

Notably, the ‘arrest’ of a Hindu deity happened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru as the cops acted against a demonstration by Hindu activists, protesting against the stone-pelting at the Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district, a day ago. Bengaluru police not only detained all 40 protestors but took away the Lord Ganesh idol and put it inside a police van.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Survya shared the pictures of Lord Ganesh locked in a police van and expressed dismay over the incident. He accused the Congress govt of insulting Hindu deities and also belittling the faith of millions of Hindus.

Notably, the Ganesh Chaturthi procession came under attack in Nagamangala town of Karnataka’s Mandya town on Thursday. As the devotees were taking Ganesh idols for immersion, members of other communities pelted stones. This led to communal tension between the two communities and further escalated into arson and vandalism.

