Lord Krishna comes to my dream every night, tells me our party is going to form govt, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he will form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said, "Lord Krishna comes in my dreams every night and says that you are going to form the government."

He further said that Baba (Yogi Adityanath) has failed as Chief Minister and no one can help him in winning.

"When our Chief Minister will go to fight the election, irrespective of which region he goes to, the people of that region will ask him- that you had promised that the income of farmers will be doubled. Has the income of farmers doubled? The youths of that region who didn't get jobs and were shown big dreams will question him on jobs," the SP chief said.

Yadav further said that he will fight the election from wherever SP asked him to.

"I will fight the election from wherever my party asks me to. Recall that Netaji contested the election from so many regions. Netaji fought from Gunnaur, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri. Shahjahanpur. So, we have a lot of seats. He also contested from Azamgarh," he added.

Yadav said that there is no talk of farmers in BJP's long speeches. BJP has taken back the three farm laws because they are only eying on the vote. "Rs 25 lakh would be given to the farmers killed in the farmers' movement. A memorial will also be built on the formation of the government," he added.

He also promised that if the government formed by his party would provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged 312 seats out of the 403. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had bagged 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Congress had managed to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

