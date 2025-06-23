Lord Muruga devotees conference in Madurai calls for unity, protection of Hindu traditions

Chennai, June 22 A huge Lord Muruga devotees' conference held in Madurai, on Sunday, witnessed thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu chanting the 'Kandha Shasti Kavasam' in unison and passing six key resolutions, aimed at protecting and promoting Hindu culture, religion, and traditions.

The spiritual-cum-cultural gathering, attended by top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, representatives of Hindu organisations, and Murugan devotees, emphasised monthly chanting of Kandha Shasti Kavasam, rejecting political parties that belittle Hinduism, efforts to reconvert those who left the religion, safeguarding Hindu traditions, demanding temple administration be handed over to the Hindu community, and backing Hindu-friendly parties in elections.

The event began with cultural performances and culminated in a large-scale recital of the Kandha Shasti Kavasam, followed by deepa arathi performed before six replica shrines representing the Aarupadai Veedu -- the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran said, "Though the state government may ignore us, the judiciary has stood by our rights. This conference is a testament to the spiritual strength of our people."

Former State BJP President K. Annamalai said, "This is not just a devotional gathering. It is a loud and clear message that Hindus are ready to protect their faith, traditions, and temples. We urge the Tamil Nadu government to return temple control to the Hindu community."

Addressing the gathering, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid rich tribute to Lord Murugan and Madurai's spiritual legacy.

"Murugan brought me to this land. Madurai is sacred, with Meenakshi Amman, Shiva, and Murugan -- mother, father, and son -- all present here. No force can shake our deep-rooted culture. Dharma means standing against injustice, and we shall do so united."

Pawan Kalyan also criticised detractors questioning the relevance of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.

"Asking why a Murugan conference is held in Tamil Nadu is like questioning the soul of Tamil culture. We demand respect for our gods, our temples, and our dharma."

The conference concluded with thousands joining in the Kandha Shasti Parayanam, reaffirming their commitment to protect temples, faith, and traditions.

The call for Hindu unity and cultural preservation resonated across the gathering as chants of devotion filled the air.

