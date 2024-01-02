Lord Ram chose PM Modi to consecrate Ayodhya temple: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Jan 2 Rajasthan BJP chief C.P. Joshi on Monday said that Lord Ram has "chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for consecration of the Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Joshi made the remark while presenting Ramcharit Manas and lamp wick to his colleagues in the party's state office to participate in the inauguration of the Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 22, the day scheduled for the consecration programme of the temple.

He also called for celebrating January 22 as a festival and said that the dream that many generations had seen is now going to be fulfilled.

"January 22 will be historic in every respect, people from all over the state will reach Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Shri Ram, for this yellow rice is being distributed from house to house," he said.

Joshi said that the 'Pran Pratishtha Utsav' programme of Shri Ram Temple has become very popular across the country, and huge enthusiasm and excitement is visible among the people.

At various places, people including social organizations and religious organizations are organizing programmes to take out processions and recite Ramayana and Hanuman Chalisa. The country is going to celebrate Diwali once again on this day. The citizens of the state have taken a pledge to light the lamp in their homes, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor