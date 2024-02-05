"Lost Courage to Contest Polls": PM Modi's Sharp Attack on Opposition in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 5. In his speech, PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for addressing the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. While commending the participation of parliamentarians in his reply to the Motion of Thanks, PM Modi also took a dig at the opposition parties.



#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now… pic.twitter.com/M6IDnozP3j — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings," PM Modi said, hinting at a potential return to power. PM Modi criticized the opposition parties, particularly the Congress party, stating, "Congress completely failed in playing the role of effective opposition in the past 10 years. In order to hide its shortcomings, the Congress party did not let any other talent emerge from other opposition parties," the Prime Minister alleged.

Escalating his attack on the opposition, PM Modi further remarked, "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too; I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation." PM Modi criticized parivarvad (family politics), making a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, particularly Rahul Gandhi. "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai," he added."