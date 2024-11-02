Lotus in my heart & mind, but will contest as Independent: Gopal Shetty on Maha polls

Mumbai, Nov 2 Despite repeated calls by party leadership, BJP’s former MP Gopal Shetty said on Saturday that while Lotus (the BJP symbol) will always remain in his heart and mind, he will contest as an independent candidate.

He said he will contest from the Borivali constituency where BJP has fielded Mumbai unit general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay.

Shetty, who also met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence Sagar, said that he is firm on my stand.

“Whatever work I am doing is for the benefit of the party. The party has to do its work. I will not go to another party as BJP’s policy is different from that of the other parties. There are some people in the party who are harming its interests. My fight is against them,” Shetty said.

When asked whether he would withdraw his nomination, a defiant Shetty said: "I will do what needs to be done in the interest of the party because Gopal Shetty has a lotus in his heart, mind and head. Devendra Fadnavis is my friend. I am senior in age and he is senior in rank. I came to wish him on the occasion of Diwali," he said.

He said he often says that the Sangh Parivar and the BJP had taught the workers to step forward.

“Even if the party removes me, I will not leave the party. The party has to work as a party otherwise there will be no discipline. I will do what I have to do in the interest of the party. If I step forward, it will be for the benefit of the party,” he added.

Shetty met Fadnavis a day after his meeting with BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Friday He told Tawde, “I have entered in the electoral fray for the self-respect of Borivalikars.”

The BJP leadership is desperately trying to calm the rebels in a bid to upscale the poll prospects of its nominee Sanjay Upadhyay from the Borivali seat.

Shetty criticised the BJP for fielding an “outsider” Sanjay Upadhyay saying that Borivali is not ‘Dharmashala’ where anyone can come and contest.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis confirmed his meeting with Shetty held on Saturday.

“I requested Gopal Shetty to withdraw his nomination. I told him that he is a senior party leader who followed party discipline and always thought of party interests,” Fadnavis added.

He said that even though he (Shetty) is upset with the decision, he should keep the party's interest in mind and withdraw the nomination.

“Gopal Shetty should abide by the party line. He has always followed the party line. I am sure he will withdraw his nomination,” said Fadnavis.

