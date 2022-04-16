Loudspeaker row: NCP's Jayant Patil accuses Raj Thackeray of making deliberate attempt to create communal tension

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Saturday termed Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker remark a "deliberate attempt" to create communal tension in the state, adding that people will now see the entry of Owaisi in the picture.

"Deliberate attempt to create communal tension in the state. In the coming days, you will see the entry of Owaisi in the picture, after Raj Thackeray. It is an attempt to start a communal rift and untoward incidents in the state," Patil told media persons here.

Raj Thackeray had asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa."

He even reiterated its warning to the state government that they should shut loudspeakers in mosques by May 3.

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) put up a poster outside the Saamana Office in Mumbai asking Sanjay Raut to "shut down his loudspeaker" in response to Shiv Sena leader's reported remark terming Raj Thackeray the "Owaisi of Maharashtra".

The MNS poster also has a picture of Raut's car that the party had turned upside down in the past reminding the Shiv Sena leader of the incident.

"Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker, whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we will shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style," read the poster outside the office.

( With inputs from ANI )

