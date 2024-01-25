Loudspeakers rules relaxed in Goa for cultural, religious events

Panaji, Jan 25 The Goa government has permitted the use of loudspeakers and public address systems beyond 10 p.m. and up to midnight for cultural and religious events.

The Information and Publicity Department said, “The government has notified to permit the use of loudspeakers or public address systems during night hours, between 10.00 p.m. and 12.00 midnight in 2024 on cultural/religious festival occasions."

The relaxation will be applicable during Carnival (last day) on February 13, Easter Eve on March 30, Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day of idol immersion) on September 8, Ganesh Chaturthi (5th day of idol immersion) on September 11, Navaratri (second last day of Navaratri) on October 10, Navaratri (last day of Navaratri) on October 11, Diwali Eve on October 31, and Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve from December 24 to December 31, throughout the state of Goa on the following 'terms and conditions' for issuance of permission.

“The permission will be granted only on a case-to-case basis, in response to a specific application made by the concerned village panchayat, municipal corporation/council or an individual in the state of Goa; the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 shall be strictly complied with and the 'authority' concerned shall monitor the noise levels during the permitted festive occasions and on other occasions also, and take prompt remedial action in the event of any violation of the same and of above conditions," the Information and Publicity Department said.

