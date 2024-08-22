Love Jihad Case in Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Arrested in Ghaziabad for Allegedly Marrying Colleague Under Hindu Rituals

Ghaziabad Police arrested Dr. Abdurrahman on Thursday, August 22, who has been accused of "love jihad." The doctor is alleged to have formed a relationship with a female colleague at a hospital in Noida, eventually marrying her according to Hindu rituals. Despite this, he named their son Ali and also had him circumcised. The victim and the police claim that the doctor only pretended to adopt Hinduism.

The accusation against Abdurrahman is that he developed a close relationship with his female colleague at the Noida hospital and then married her under Hindu customs. However, even after the marriage, he named their son Ali, which raised suspicions. The police and the victim believe that the doctor only pretended to convert to Hinduism.

Sangvika Sarangi, a resident of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, said that her daughter, Harsha Sarangi, completed her MBBS studies in Ukraine. After returning to India, she began working at a private hospital in Noida, where she became close with Dr. Abdurrahman, who is from Shahjahanpur in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. On November 17, 2017, Abdurrahman allegedly set fire to a flat, leaving her daughter disabled. Harsha suffered approximately 28% burns. She told the police that she had been rendered unconscious by some means, after which the flat suddenly caught fire. However, the police did not take any further action in the case.

Sangvika Sarangi further explained that in 2018, the accused pretended to convert to Hinduism and married her daughter in an Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad. He completed the conversion, marriage, and registration all on the same day. However, under the Hindu Special Marriage Act, it is mandatory to notify the parents of the parties before the marriage.

The mother also shared that in 2021, her daughter gave birth to a child, whom Abdurrahman named Ali. Since he had supposedly converted, he should have chosen a Hindu name, which led them to believe that the conversion was merely for the sake of marriage. The marriage appeared to be completely fraudulent. As a result, they filed an FIR at the Kotwali Police Station in Ghaziabad on August 13, 2024. On Thursday, the Ghaziabad Police arrested Abdurrahman in connection with the case.