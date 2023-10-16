Love triangle turns fatal: Gujarat man murders friend, takes body to police station in SUV

Ahmedabad, Oct 16 A love triangle turned fatal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad when a youth murdered his friend and carried the body to the police station in his SUV, said officials on Monday.

Swapnil Prajapati, 22, was murdered by his close acquaintance, Vedant Raja on October 14.

In a shocking twist, Raja later drove to the Sola Police Station with Prajapati's body in the passenger seat of his car.

Police Inspector R.H. Solanki disclosed that a prolonged disagreement, spurred by romantic interests, had driven a rift between the two men.

As per the current investigation, on October 14 Raja reportedly lured Prajapati to Vishwakarma Bridge where the murder took place. The police are seeking interviews with the woman at the heart of this conflict and any friends who might shed light on the discord, said the officials.

Vedant Raja, 22, a commerce undergraduate and the offspring of a businessman from New Zealand, appeared at the Sola Police Station around 4 a.m. (October 15), informing the officers, "My car in the parking lot has a body inside."

Initial inquiries by the police highlight the motive: A convoluted love triangle involving both young men.

Raja has since been arrested and formally charged with Prajapati's murder.

A subsequent inspection confirmed Swapnil Prajapati's deceased body, marred with eight grievous stab wounds.

Swapnil's father, Hasmukh Prajapati, stated in the FIR that his son had departed their residence on October 14 afternoon and failed to return by night. An unsuccessful attempt to contact him was made around 8 p.m. The following morning, Hasmukh was approached by officers and a visibly shaken Raja, leading him to the tragic sight of his son's body in an SUV at the police station.

