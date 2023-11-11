Lovers with huge age difference end life together fearing social barriers

Kolkata, Nov 11 Two adult persons with a big age gap in West Bengal took their lives on Saturday fearing that their relationship will not be acceptable to the society.

The male (65), a married person with a son, was in a relationship with a girl (19) residing at Dhupuri in Jalpaiguri district. Besides their family members, the local people also had been objecting to their relationship.

On Saturday, their bodies were found side by side hanging from a tree at the courtyard of the house of the deceased man.

It is learnt that both had gone missing since the last couple of days and out of fear of loss of social prestige, the family members refrained from lodging a missing complaint.

Their family members had also admitted that they thought that both will return on their own, and after that they would be persuaded as to why their relationship was not acceptable.

According to Bikramjit Lam, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime), a case of unnatural death has been registered.

