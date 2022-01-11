Lovlina Borgohain to receive appointment letter for DSP post from CM tomorrow

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be handed the appointment letter in the rank of DSP of Assam Police by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, Chief Minister's office said.

Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to bag a Bronze medal at the quadrennial event, held last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

