Low intensity earthquake jolts J&K

Jammu, Nov 16 A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday.

However, there was no loss of life or damage to property.

According to data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the temblor occurred at 9.34 a.m.

The latitude of the quake was 33.05 degrees north and longitude was 76.18 degrees east.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor