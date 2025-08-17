Low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain forecast for TN, Puducherry

Chennai, Aug 17 The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by August 18.

This development is expected to influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the coming days.

According to the weather office, several parts of northern and southern Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday.

"One or two places may witness strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour," the statement noted.

The department has also warned of heavy rain in select hilly areas.

"In the Nilgiris district and mountainous regions of Coimbatore, one or two locations are likely to receive heavy downpour," officials said.

Meanwhile, rough weather conditions have been forecast for the Arabian Sea as well.

Strong squally winds, clocking speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, are likely to lash the west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, the Konkan-Goa coast, and areas adjoining the east-central and northeast Arabian Sea.

Similar conditions are expected along the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, the adjoining central and southeast Arabian Sea, and around the Lakshadweep islands.

Here, wind speed may reach 40 to 50 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 65 kmph. Fishermen in these regions have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period due to the risk of rough conditions and squalls.

Meteorologists noted that monsoon activity is expected to intensify further once the low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal. This may bring widespread rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu later this week, providing much-needed relief to parched regions, while also raising concerns of waterlogging and flooding in vulnerable areas.

Authorities have urged residents in hilly and coastal regions to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

Local administrations have been asked to prepare for possible disruptions due to heavy rain, strong winds, and rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs. With the formation of the low-pressure system closely monitored, the weather department said it would issue updated alerts and warnings to ensure timely preparedness across the state.

