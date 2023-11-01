LPG cylinder explosion injures five in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 1 Five people sustained burn injuries when a cylinder exploded in a house at Delhi’s Dwarka area, an officer said on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as Radhe Shyam, Ram Bharose, Chandra, Satya Narayan and Anil, all residents of Palam Vihar, Dwarka.

According to police, on Tuesday around 10 p.m. information regarding damage to the building was received at Dwarka south police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

Upon reaching, they found that a cylinder had blasted causing injuries to five people.

"The house was damaged and household items also got burnt. Three of them suffered serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital," said a senior police officer.

The inspection of the scene of crime was done by forensic experts.

A case is being registered under sections 285 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station, the officer added.

