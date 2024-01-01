LPG cylinder for Rs 450 to help women make savings: Raj CM

Jaipur, Jan 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday that getting LPG cylinder for Rs 450 will help the women of the state make savings.

As per the BJP's poll promise, the beneficiary women of BPL and Ujjwala schemes in the state will get LPG cylinder fro Rs 450 apiece. To avail the benefit, the eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered at the camps being organised in cities and villages across the state under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

During the previous Congress regime, beneficiary women got LPG cylinders for Rs 500 apiece.

According to an orders issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, under the LPG Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, every family (Ujjwala and BPL category) will get one cylinder for Rs 450 per month.

If a consumer takes delivery of two cylinders in a month, she will be provided subsidy on one cylinder only. This subsidy amount will be made available in the consumer's bank account.

The subsidy scheme will put an additional burden of Rs 52 crore every month on the state exchequer.

At present, oil and gas companies are providing a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for Rs 906. A rebate or subsidy of Rs 300 is given to Ujjwala connection holders by the Central Government.

There are 70 lakh Ujjwala (66 lakh) and BPL (4 lakh) beneficiaries in the state.

Commenting on the scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that women’s lives will become easier with the availability of LPG cylinder for Rs 450.

Another Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa said the BJP government has again proven that it is committed to work for the growth of the backward and poor classes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor