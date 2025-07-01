LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder Rates Reduced by Up to Rs 58 From July 1; No Change in Domestic Prices

Oil marketing companies have announced significant cuts in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, making them cheaper in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. The revised prices of LPG cylinders came into effect today, July 1, 2025. This time, fuel companies have also reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders, while the price of the 14 kg domestic cylinder remains unchanged.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) website, after the revision effective from July 1, a commercial LPG cylinder that was priced at Rs 1,723.50 in Delhi will now be available for Rs 1,665, a reduction of Rs 58. In Kolkata, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder has decreased from Rs 1,826 to Rs 1,769. In Mumbai, the price has come down from Rs 1,674.50 to Rs 1,616.50, while in Chennai, the cylinder that was priced at Rs 1,881 will now cost Rs 1,823.50.

Also Read | Maharashtra Imposes 1% Tax on Private CNG, LPG and High-End Vehicles From July 1, 2025.

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced in June, when they became cheaper by Rs 24 from June 1, 2025. After that reduction, the LPG price in Delhi came down to Rs 1,723.50 from Rs 1,747.50. Similarly, prices stood at Rs 1,826 in Kolkata, Rs 1,674.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,881 in Chennai.

Fuel companies review the prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month, revising rates based on international crude oil prices, the strength of the Indian rupee, and other market conditions. This latest reduction in the price of 19 kg cylinders is a relief, especially for hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and other commercial establishments that use commercial gas cylinders extensively. As of now, only the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been revised, while domestic cylinder prices remain unchanged.