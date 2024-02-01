LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 14 Ahead Of Budget 2024

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Thursday announced price revisions for commercial LPG. The price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been hiked by Rs 14 and the new rates are effective from Today (Thursday, 01 February).

In Kolkata, commercial LPG will now be purchased at 1887.00 per cylinder, in Mumbai it will cost 1723.50 a cylinder, and in Chennai a 19 kg LPG cylinder can be fetched at 1937.00. However, price of domestic LPG (14.2 kg) – used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 1,000 in Kolkata, 902.50 in Mumbai and 918.50 in Chennai. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

