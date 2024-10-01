LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rates Increase by Rs 48.50

Oil marketing companies have announced a revision in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective today, October 1. The rate for 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has risen by Rs 48.50, while the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 12. As a result of the LPG cylinder price hike, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,740 in Delhi, up from Rs 1,691.50. This marks the third time that oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders.

This price increase arrives just before significant festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali. In September, LPG cylinder rates had also risen by approximately Rs 39, raising the previous price to Rs 1,691.50 from Rs 1,652.50.

The price hike will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and small businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG gas cylinders for their daily operations. This adjustment is part of a series of price changes and reflects the ongoing volatility in the global energy market. Businesses are anticipated to factor in these increased costs when planning their operations.

