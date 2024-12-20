LPG tanker bursts in Jaipur incinerating vehicles in 300-metre radius; 10 drivers critical

Jaipur, Dec 20 A tanker carrying LPG gas caught fire near Pushparaj Petrol Pump in Bhankrota on Ajmer Road around 5:30 A.M. on Friday, causing widespread panic in the area.

The explosion was heard up to 10 kilometers away, terrifying local residents who were left wondering what had taken place.

Sources report that the fire was so intense that several vehicles within a 300-metre radius were engulfed and completely burned and there were repeated explosions as many of the fuel tanks burst.

Witnesses at the scene mentioned that the flames were visible from a distance.

Several drivers were reportedly burned in the incident, with some in critical condition. So far, 10 injured individuals have been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition.

Senior police and fire department officials responded promptly to the emergency, arriving at the site to contain the blaze.

Multiple fire trucks were deployed to battle the fire which was raging in all directions as many other vehicles were burning at the site.

Authorities also shut down the LPG pipeline running beneath the highway to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Locals believe the accident may have been caused by a technical malfunction in the tanker, though the exact cause will only be determined after an investigation.

The area has been cordoned off, and traffic on the highway has been halted.

Travelers are advised to take alternate routes. The highway remains closed following the blast and fire.

More than 30 ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene immediately.

Rescue operations have been challenging due to the spread of gas in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor