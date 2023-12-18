LS adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by oppn MPs over security breach

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Lok Sabha (LS) was adjourned on Monday till 12 noon after the ruckus by the opposition MPs demanding a detailed discussion on Parliament security breach.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, meanwhile, also took a strong note of the members bringing the placards, sloganeering and coming in the well of the House.

As soon as the House met on Monday, opposition MPs raised slogans on the Parliament security breach, and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to come into the House.

Birla said that it is sad that politics is being done on this issue.

"To enter the Well of the House, bringing placards and sloganeering is against the dignity of the House. I request your (opposition) cooperation to hold discussions on important issues," he said.

Birla also said that as the security of the Parliament lies with the Speaker and thus all responsibility lies with me and will try to find solution on their concerns.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs stuck to their demand for a detailed statement by Shah in the house over the security breach.

Earlier in the day, suspended MPs sat in protest at the entrance of the Parliament building. The CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi before entering the House met them.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement by the Home Minister over the December 13 Parliament security breach when two people jumped in the chamber from the visitor’s gallery and also sprayed a yellow like smoke.

They were caught by the MPs and the security personnel and handed over to the police.

