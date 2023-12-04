LS adjourned till 12 noon soon after commencement of winter session

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned following ruckus over BSP MP Danish Ali wearing a placard inside the House.

As soon as the House met for the first time on Monday for the first day of Winter Session, the BJP MPs greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with slogans 'Teesri bar, Modi Sarkar' and 'baar baar, Modi sarkar' for the party's landslide victory in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was seen asking Speaker Om Birla to direct the Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali not to carry a placard in the House.

The Speaker Birla said wearing placards or carrying them is against the rules. "I, under the rules of the Parliament, urge you to leave the House. I expect the members of the House not to bring the placards in the House."

Birla warned that placards will not be allowed in the new Building.

"The House is adjourned till 12 noon," Birla announced.

Danish Ali was wearing a placard that read 'Punish Bidhuri and save democracy'.

