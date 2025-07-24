LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protest over Bihar SIR, Speaker Om Birla’s appeals go unheeded

New Delhi, July 24 Barely six minutes after Thursday's session commenced, the Lok Sabha was plunged into chaos and swiftly adjourned, as opposition members (MPs) raised slogans and staged a noisy protest against the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Their disruption reflects growing political friction over alleged voter disenfranchisement ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Speaker Om Birla’s repeated appeals for decorum went unheeded among members of the Opposition, prompting an early adjournment till 2 p.m. This marks the fourth consecutive day of disruptions in Parliament’s Monsoon Session, with opposition parties intensifying their demand for a debate on the Bihar voter verification drive, the Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest at Makar Dwar, with Priyanka holding a placard reading “Democracy in Danger”.

The Election Commission’s SIR initiative has sparked controversy after reports revealed that over 52 lakh voter names may be deleted due to duplication, deaths, or relocation.

Opposition leaders allege the exercise disproportionately affects marginalised communities and migrants, accusing the government of “institutional voter cleansing”.

Congress MP party whip in the Lower House, Manickam Tagore, had submitted an adjournment motion under Rule 56, calling the ECI’s actions “unconstitutional” and a direct assault on voting rights.

Outside the House, Rajya Sabha member from AAP (Aam Admi Party) Sanjay Singh echoed these concerns, stating that “Bihari and Purvanchali” residents in Delhi are facing harassment and disenfranchisement.

On Wednesday, both Houses were adjourned multiple times before being suspended for the day.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are now scheduled to hold a 16-hour debate on “Operation Sindoor” on July 28 and 29, respectively. However, opposition parties insist that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must personally address Parliament on all three issues.

Speaker Birla, visibly frustrated, warned MPs against bringing placards into the House and urged them to uphold parliamentary dignity.

“This House is for discussion, not sloganeering,” he said.

With tensions escalating and legislative business stalled, the Monsoon Session risks being overshadowed by procedural deadlock.

Whether the scheduled debates will proceed remains uncertain, as opposition parties vow to continue their protests until their demands are met.

The Election Commission of India’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ignited a fierce political standoff in Bihar. The opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, has accused the revision process of being skewed to favour the incumbent NDA government -- an allegation the EC has firmly refuted, asserting that the exercise is routine and impartial.

With political tempers rising, the SIR initiative has become a flashpoint in the pre-election narrative in Bihar.

