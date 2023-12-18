LS again adjourned till 2 p.m. after Telecommunication Bill 2023 tabled

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 2 p.m. soon after the Telecommunication Bill 2023 was tabled in the House while opposition MPs kept on raising slogans against the Centre.

Even as the House again met at 12 noon following the first adjournment, the opposition MPs continued raising slogans like "Modi sarkar down down, hosh me aao, hosh me aao, taanashahi band karo", "take back the suspension of MPs, TV pe nahi, sadan me aao", "Amit Shah Parliament me jawab do".

They also demanded for a detailed statement over the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Meanwhile, Union Telecommunications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw moved the Telecommunication Bill 2023.

However, the opposition MPs kept on raising slogans against the government.

Following the uproar, Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the House, adjourned it till 2 p.m.

