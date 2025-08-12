LS passes Indian Ports Bill, 2025 amid unprecedented ruckus by Oppn

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 by voice vote, replacing the colonial-era Indian Ports Act of 1908, even as sustained sloganeering and protests from Opposition benches drowned out much of the debate.

The Bill, moved by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, seeks to consolidate and modernise the legal framework governing India’s ports, with an emphasis on cooperative federalism and strategic maritime development.

The House reassembled at 3 PM with Jagdambika Pal in the chair, who invited Sonowal to move the Bill for consideration. The Minister outlined the Bill’s objectives, stating that it would facilitate ease of doing business, ensure optimal utilisation of India’s coastline, and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of non-major ports.

He also highlighted the Bill’s provisions for managing pollution, disaster response, port safety, navigation, and data governance, while aligning domestic regulations with India’s international obligations.

A key feature of the legislation is the statutory establishment of the Maritime States Development Council (MSDC), which has existed since 1997 through executive notification.

The Bill expands MSDC’s mandate to include major ports under central control, enabling a consultative and collaborative framework between the Centre and coastal states. The minister Sonowal said the Council would advise on long-term planning, issue non-binding guidelines, and foster structured growth across the port sector.

Despite the Minister’s address, proceedings were repeatedly interrupted by Opposition members who stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans such as “We want justice.”

The Chair made multiple appeals for order, assuring members that everyone would be given a chance to speak, but his voice was largely drowned in the din.

Participating in the debate, BJP MP Dilip Saikia (Darrang-Udalgudi, Assam) described ports as “engines of employment” and urged Opposition members to engage constructively.

He noted that port capacity had increased by 87 per cent over the last decade under the Modi government, and said the Bill would open new gateways to Southeast Asia, enhancing regional connectivity and trade.

TDP MP Sribharat Muthukumilli (Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh) also spoke in support of the Bill, emphasising its potential to strengthen coastal infrastructure and empower state-level port authorities.

BJP’s Darshan Singh Choudhary (Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh) echoed similar sentiments, calling the legislation a timely intervention for maritime reform. The Bill includes provisions for adjudicatory mechanisms to resolve port-related disputes and mandates conservation measures to protect port ecosystems.

It also addresses emergency preparedness, security protocols, and compliance with international maritime instruments.

In passing the Bill, the government signalled its intent to recalibrate Centre-State relations in port governance, especially in light of shifting political equations following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The consultative framework embedded in the legislation is seen as a response to coalition compulsions and the need to accommodate regional aspirations, the minister said and urged the house to pass the Bill.

Following the passage of the Bill by voice vote, the Chair adjourned the House till 4:30 PM.

