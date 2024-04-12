LS polls 2024: Congress launches campaign song, amps up social media electioneering

New Delhi, April 12 Stepping up its electioneering in the digital space, the Congress on Friday launched its campaign song on social media to draw the attention of netizens and garner their support on its key electoral issues, ahead of the Parliamentary elections 2024.

The campaign song was released by the official handle of the Congress on Friday and also shared by top leaders including Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and party spokespersons.

The 30-second video clip highlighting the plight of farmers tries to hard sell the point, ‘how one vote can change their destiny’. The three demands highlighted in the video include – the MSP guarantee for crops, GST-free farming and loan waivers.

The campaign song mentions the historic Rs 72,000 debt waiver for farmers by the UPA government (in 2008) and urges the farming community to raise voice for their rights.

As the Congress reiterates “Haath Badlega Halaat,” its campaign song sends across the message that farmers should cast their vote in favour of the party as this is their ‘real voice’ and it is the one that will fight for their rights.

Notably, social media has emerged as the new ‘battle zone’ in the run-up to the 2024 elections and is being optimally utilised by the political parties to amp up their campaign and lure new voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in particular has taken the lead in this space and has been pushing multiple campaign songs and also customised videos to drum up the support of netizens.

Recently, BJP launched a series of campaign songs including “Sapne Nahin Hakikat Bunte hain...” and “Bharat Ka beta Modi..” in as many as 12 languages. It also released videos to show the Opposition in bad light. The video titled ‘INDIA alliance mein fight but Main Hi Hoon Dulha right’ became a runaway hit, drawing lakhs of views within 24 hours.

