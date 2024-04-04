LS polls 2024: PM Modi kick starts NDA’s Bihar campaign from Jamui

New Delhi, April 4 Kick-starting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign in Bihar from Jamui district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the RJD-Congress combine for its jungle raj legacy, resistance to Bharat Ratna honour for Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur and also latter’s concerted effort to block the Ram Mandir dream.

PM Modi, addressing a huge gathering of people, raked up the issue of Maoism insurgency and extremism in the region and also outlined the NDA government’s focus and thrust on bringing development to the region.

Notably, the Jamui seat has been represented twice by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan, however this time, Arun Bharti is the party candidate from here.

“Jamui was once identified as a hotbed of Maoist terrorism, government welfare schemes couldn’t reach here but now things have changed, red terror is decimated, many misguided youth have returned to the mainstream,” PM Modi told the audience.

“Jamui is heading forward on the path of progress and prosperity. Medical colleges have opened, and institutions have been set up,” he added.

PM Modi, further sharing the blueprint for development in the region said that the NDA government wants to harness Jamui’s natural beauty to its benefit and bring it at par with other nearby tourism hotspots like Deoghar and Gaya.

“Those who visit Deoghar and Gaya, both connected with the rest of the country via international airports, should also visit Jamui,” PM Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the public.

Dubbing the Congress-RJD alliance as ‘Ghamandiya alliance’, the Prime Minister said that the RJD regime created an era of jungle raj and not much has changed even now. He said that the opposition parties, who fought against each other have now ganged up against the NDA to save their skin, citing instances of Bihar 'bahubalis' getting farmers' land registered in the name of their family members and relatives.

Claiming that NDA’s ‘Brashtrachar mitaao’ promise is a blow to the Opposition’s ‘Bhrasthachai bachao’ pitch, he said that the BJP-JD(U) alliance wants to take Bihar to the next level of growth but the RJD and Congress want to hold it in ‘dark ages’.

“NDA government is promoting solar energy not just in Bihar but across the country but RJD wants to continue with Laalten Raj, he said in a terse jibe at the Lalu-led party.

PM Modi also hit out at Congress for its persistent resistance to the Ram Mandir movement and said how it conspired and connived for years to block the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Bharat Ratna honour to Karpoori Thakur, he said that the Jannayak was given his due after decades of wait but that also didn’t go well with the RJD and Congress.

