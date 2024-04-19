LS polls: 72.9 per cent voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, April 19 Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.9 per cent in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday. Voting was held in all 39 Parliamentary constituencies in the southern state in a single phase.

Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest turnout with 75.67 per cent voting, followed by Dharmapuri with 75.44 per cent.

Chennai Central recorded the lowest turnover with 67.35 per cent voting.

Madurai recorded 68.98 per cent polling while Chennai South LS seat recorded 67.82 per cent voting.

Polling was conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu of which 3.17 crore are women and 3.06 crore voters are men.

There are also 8,467 transgender voters in the state.

A total of 10.92 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

Out of 950 candidates in the fray in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 874 are men and 76 women.

